Thursday, September 21
Sports

High School Sports Scoreboard For September 21, 2023

BOYS GOLF

BBC Championships

TEAM SCORES: 1. Pettisville 325; 2. Montpelier 335; 3. North Central 368*; 4. Hilltop 368; 5. Fayette 387; 6. Holgate 401; 7. Stryker 404; 8. Edon 513 (*won 5th man tiebreaker)

Montpelier wins overall season championship with a 7-0 dual match record and runner-up tournament finish.

GIRLS TENNIS

MVCD 4 Wauseon 1

Bryan 5 Archbold 0

BOYS SOCCER

Wauseon 8 Swanton 0

Evergreen 4 Bryan 1

Liberty Center 1 Archbold 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Delta 7 Toledo Christian 0

Evergreen 8 Northwood 1

Bryan 1 Lima Bath 0

Miller City 8 Swanton 0

VOLLEYBALL

Montpelier 3 Holgate 0

Stryker 3 Edon 0

Hilltop 3 Fayette 0

Pettisville 3 North Central 1

Bryan 3 Hicksville 2

Tinora 3 Delta 0

Swanton 3 Paulding 1

 

