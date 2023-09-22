High School Sports Scoreboard For September 21, 2023

BOYS GOLF
BBC Championships
TEAM SCORES: 1. Pettisville 325; 2. Montpelier 335; 3. North Central 368*; 4. Hilltop 368; 5. Fayette 387; 6. Holgate 401; 7. Stryker 404; 8. Edon 513 (*won 5th man tiebreaker)
Montpelier wins overall season championship with a 7-0 dual match record and runner-up tournament finish.
GIRLS TENNIS
MVCD 4 Wauseon 1
Bryan 5 Archbold 0
BOYS SOCCER
Wauseon 8 Swanton 0
Evergreen 4 Bryan 1
Liberty Center 1 Archbold 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Delta 7 Toledo Christian 0
Evergreen 8 Northwood 1
Bryan 1 Lima Bath 0
Miller City 8 Swanton 0
VOLLEYBALL
Montpelier 3 Holgate 0
Stryker 3 Edon 0
Hilltop 3 Fayette 0
Pettisville 3 North Central 1
Bryan 3 Hicksville 2
Tinora 3 Delta 0
Swanton 3 Paulding 1