High School Sports Scoreboard For September 24, 2026

VOLLEYBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Fairview 3, Evergreen 2
Tinora 3, Delta 0
Paulding 3, Swanton 0
Bryan 3, Hicksville 2
BBC
Holgate 3, Stryker 0
Montpelier 3, Hilltop 1
Edon 3, Pettisville 1
North Central 3, Fayette 0
BOYS GOLF
Division II Sectional (*indicates district qualifying team)
TEAM SCORES: 1. *Eastwood 322; 2. *Swanton 324; 3. *Archbold 338; 4. Otsego 349; 5. Genoa 351; 6. Evergreen 357; 7. Bryan 358; 8. Lake 362; 9. Wauseon 368; 10. Clyde 369; 11. Oak Harbor 380; 12. Liberty Center 380; 13. Rossford 396; 14. Northwood 624
INDIVIDUAL DISTRICT QUALIFERS: Colby Ralston (Genoa) 77, Benjamin Routson (Genoa) 79, Jaydan Deel (Bryan) 81, Hayden Timbrook (Evergreen) 82
Division III Sectional (*indicates district qualifying team)
TEAM SCORES: 1. Pettisville 305; 2. *Delta 325; 3. *Montpelier 328; 4. Tinora 330; 5. Fairview 368; 6. Edgerton 370; 7. Hicksville 374; 8. Fayette 384; 9. North Central 384; 10. Stryker 409; 11. Hilltop 413; 12. Edon 429
INDIVIDUAL DISTRICT QUALIFIERS: Grant Lymanstall (Tinora) 79, Jonah Shininger (Fairview) 81, Logan Stein (Tinora) 82
GIRLS SOCCER
Lima Bath 1, Archbold 0
BOYS SOCCER
NON-LEAGUE
Pettisville 4, Otsego 0
NWOAL
Swanton 2, Evergreen 1
Liberty Center 3, Delta 0
Bryan 4, Wauseon 0