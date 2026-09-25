Evergreen FFA Excels At Fulton County Fair

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
PORK STAND … The Fulton County Fair was Sept. 4-10. The Evergreen FFA had 118 projects displayed in the Junior Fair Building, located on the north end of the fairgrounds. The projects displayed included agricultural communications infographics, agricultural career posters, wire building frames for photo display, a variety of crops and vegetables, welding boards, electrical lamps and contesting materials. The members created these projects over the last year through the agricultural education department. Members were graded on their projects through the FFA judging on Friday, Sept. 4. Members received either an A or B for their hard work. FFA member Addison Willson received a Best of Show for her soybeans. Besides the Junior Fair Building projects, members exhibited livestock projects including poultry, rabbits, goats, sheep, swine and cattle. As part of the Fulton County Fair, the Evergreen FFA dedicates one day to work the Fulton County Pork Producers Stand. On Sept. 8, the chapter was in charge of operating the stand from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The chapter had 22 FFA members and 35 community supporters to help make the day a success. The chapter would like to give a special thank-you to the Lytton Fox Hunters for their support in operating the Pork Stand. Pictured are Evergreen FFA members working in the Fulton County Pork Producers Stand on Tuesday of the fair.