High School Sports Scoreboard For September 9, 2025

VOLLEYBALL
Patrick Henry 3, Wauseon 1
Swanton 3, Evergreen 1
Archbold 3, Bryan 0
Liberty Center 3, Delta 0
BOYS GOLF
Pettisville 144, Hilltop 166
Montpelier 153, Fayette 192
Stryker 183, Edon 221
Holgate 171, North Central 198
Archbold 159, Hicksville 170
GIRLS GOLF
Defiance 175, Wauseon 175, Delta 186, Montpelier 192
BOYS SOCCER
Delta 2, Van Buren 0
Wauseon 6, Swanton 1
Archbold 1, Liberty Center 0
Bryan 2, Evergreen 0
Ottawa Hills 8, Pettisville 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Wauseon 3, Toledo Chistian 2
MVCD 5, Archbold 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Continental 2, Delta 1