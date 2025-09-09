Close Menu
Tuesday, September 9
Sports

High School Sports Scoreboard For September 9, 2025

By No Comments1 Min Read

VOLLEYBALL

Patrick Henry 3, Wauseon 1
Swanton 3, Evergreen 1
Archbold 3, Bryan 0
Liberty Center 3, Delta 0

BOYS GOLF

Pettisville 144, Hilltop 166
Montpelier 153, Fayette 192
Stryker 183, Edon 221
Holgate 171, North Central 198
Archbold 159, Hicksville 170

GIRLS GOLF

Defiance 175, Wauseon 175, Delta 186, Montpelier 192

BOYS SOCCER

Delta 2, Van Buren 0
Wauseon 6, Swanton 1
Archbold 1, Liberty Center 0
Bryan 2, Evergreen 0
Ottawa Hills 8, Pettisville 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Wauseon 3, Toledo Chistian 2
MVCD 5, Archbold 0


GIRLS SOCCER

Continental 2, Delta 1

 

