Bryan Teacher Receives Continuing Education Scholarship

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SCHOLARSHIP AWARDED … Congratulations to Matthew Kaullen for receiving the Harlan and Ernestine Spangler Continuing Education Scholarship. To qualify for this annual scholarship, applicants must be a resident of Williams County, 25 years old or older, and returning to school after being in the workforce for at least five years. Matthew is currently a Science Teacher at Bryan High School, and the $6,000 scholarship will help him earn his Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership with a Principal Licensure from Youngstown State University. After graduation, Matthew hopes to move to a leadership position where he can positively influence district policies, instructional methodologies, and program development. Pictured left to right during the check presentation are Spangler Family representative Kirk Vashaw and scholarship winner Matthew Kaullen. Good luck to Matthew as he pursues his dreams and thank you to the Spangler Family for helping him achieve his goals.