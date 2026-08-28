High School Sports Scorebord For Thursday, August 27, 2026

FOOTBALL
Stryker 54, North Adams (MI) 0
VOLLEYBALL
Stryker 3, Montpelier 0
Fairview 3, Bryan 0
Archbold 3, Ayersville 0
North Central 3, Edgerton 1
Continental 3, Fayette 0
Paulding 3, Pettisville 0
Swanton 3, Delta 0
Hicksville 3, Wauseon 0
Edon 3, Hilltop 1
BOYS GOLF
Swanton 163, Evergreen 177, Bryan 184
Pettisville 144, Fayette 187
Wauseon 165, Liberty Center 170
Stryker 191, Hilltop 196
Archbold 165, Delta 172, Patrick Henry 232
Montpelier 149, North Central 200
GMC Round 2
Tinora 152, Paulding 154, Antwerp 155, Wayne Trace 161, Ayersville 172, Hicksville 173, Edgerton 175, Fairview 181
GIRLS GOLF
Wauseon 198, Napoleon 219
Anthony Wayne 185, Archbold 187, Defiance 197
GIRLS SOCCER
Archbold 1, Delta 1
Liberty Center 3, Bryan 2
Evergreen 6, Wauseon 3
BOYS SOCCER
Evergreen 5, Pettisville 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Bryan 5, Rossford 0
Ottawa Hills 5, Archbold 0