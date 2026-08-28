Close Menu
Thursday, August 27
Login
Sports

High School Sports Scorebord For Thursday, August 27, 2026

By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

FOOTBALL

Stryker 54, North Adams (MI) 0

VOLLEYBALL

Stryker 3, Montpelier 0
Fairview 3, Bryan 0
Archbold 3, Ayersville 0
North Central 3, Edgerton 1
Continental 3, Fayette 0
Paulding 3, Pettisville 0
Swanton 3, Delta 0
Hicksville 3, Wauseon 0
Edon 3, Hilltop 1

BOYS GOLF

Swanton 163, Evergreen 177, Bryan 184
Pettisville 144, Fayette 187
Wauseon 165, Liberty Center 170
Stryker 191, Hilltop 196
Archbold 165, Delta 172, Patrick Henry 232
Montpelier 149, North Central 200

GMC Round 2
Tinora 152, Paulding 154, Antwerp 155, Wayne Trace 161, Ayersville 172, Hicksville 173, Edgerton 175, Fairview 181

GIRLS GOLF

Wauseon 198, Napoleon 219
Anthony Wayne 185, Archbold 187, Defiance 197

GIRLS SOCCER

Archbold 1, Delta 1
Liberty Center 3, Bryan 2
Evergreen 6, Wauseon 3

BOYS SOCCER

Evergreen 5, Pettisville 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Bryan 5, Rossford 0
Ottawa Hills 5, Archbold 0

 

 

 

 

Related Posts

Leave A Reply