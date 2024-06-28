Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office Mourns The Loss Of Deputy Bill Butler

On Thursday, a tragic incident unfolded in Hillsdale County, Michigan, resulting in the deaths of a sheriff’s deputy and the suspect involved. This marks a significant and somber event for the local law enforcement community, as it has been nearly a century since a deputy from the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the line of duty.

The incident began during a routine traffic stop near the intersection of Beecher and Lamb roads. During the stop, the suspect, identified as Eric Michael Fiddler, produced a handgun and shot the deputy. The deputy, identified as Bill Butler, was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Following the shooting, Fiddler fled the scene on foot, leading to an extensive manhunt by law enforcement. State troopers eventually located Fiddler hiding in a field near Culbert Road and Osseo Road South around 6:15 p.m. When officers attempted to apprehend him, Fiddler opened fire, prompting the officers to return fire, resulting in his death.

This incident is particularly notable as it is the first time in nearly 100 years that a deputy from the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office has been killed in the line of duty. Additionally, it marks the second fatal shooting of a Michigan deputy within a week, following the death of Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Bradley J. Reckling, who was fatally shot while pursuing a suspect in Detroit.

The Michigan State Police and local authorities have expressed their condolences and are expected to release more information as the investigation continues.

Deputy Bill Butler was deeply rooted in the Hillsdale area. He was known to serve various areas within Hillsdale Count. Apart from his duties as a deputy, Bill Butler was also involved in real estate. He was listed as a realtor with the Hillsdale County Board of Realtors.