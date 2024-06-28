PIKE–DELTA-YORK BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Begins Process Of Hiring New Treasurer

By: Jacob Kessler
THE VILLAGE REPORTER
jacob@thevillagereporter.com
Special meetings were held this past week by the Pike-Delta-York Board of Education in order to interview candidates interested in the open treasurer’s position.
Current Treasurer Matt Feasel will be moving on to take a position with Bowling Green Schools, which leaves the position open.
Meetings were held on both Monday, June 24th, and Wednesday, June 26th. These meetings involved executive sessions for the purpose of interviewing candidates. No action has been taken at this time.
...
SUBSCRIBERS - PLEASE LOG IN
“I Cannot Read This Story; What Do You Mean I Have To Pay?”
Please do not be this person. Jokes aside, readers have supported our newspaper operation by purchasing news copies since the 1870’s. Little has changed (we still need the same support) beyond we now offer your Hometown News online in addition to traditional print. Like your other small-town LOCAL businesses, we charge a minimal fee to access LOCAL news stories. We cannot be expected to give our product away any more than the coffee shop, gas station, or pizza shop could. We feel an average of 350 weekly LOCAL hours of effort made to publish LOCAL news by LOCAL employees for just $2.00 is the best deal in town.
Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition for just $2.00 (less than the price of a candy bar or cup of coffee). Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!