PIKE–DELTA-YORK BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Begins Process Of Hiring New Treasurer

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Special meetings were held this past week by the Pike-Delta-York Board of Education in order to interview candidates interested in the open treasurer’s position.

Current Treasurer Matt Feasel will be moving on to take a position with Bowling Green Schools, which leaves the position open.

Meetings were held on both Monday, June 24th, and Wednesday, June 26th. These meetings involved executive sessions for the purpose of interviewing candidates. No action has been taken at this time.

