Hilltop @ Edgerton Boys Varsity Basketball

Edgerton 71 Hilltop 39

EDGERTON – Cory Herman poured in 24 points and Corey Everetts had 23 as Edgerton (5-11) defeated Hilltop 71-49 on Homecoming Night.

Quentin Blue had three of the Bulldogs 11 three-pointers as a team to tally 11 points.

Brock Kesler topped the Cadets (4-12) with a 7/7 night at the foul line and a field goal for nine.

HILLTOP (39) – Verdin 5, Scholosser 2, Kesler 9; Funkhouser 5; Dempsey 3; Eckenrode 8; Runkel 0; Bailey 5; Rodriguez 2; Guillen 0; Grubbs 0; Totals: 9-3-12 – 39

EDGERTON (71) – Blue 11; Everetts 23; Picillo 0; Walkup 0; Herman 24; Swank 2; Kennerk 2; Meyer 5; Krontz 4; Weaver 0; Schroeder 0; Totals: 16-11-6 – 71

HILLTOP 4 11 13 11 – 39

EDGERTON 23 21 8 19 – 71

JUNIOR VARSITY: Edgerton, 46-26

