North Central @ Holgate 7th Grade BBC Girls Basketball Championship

By: Nate Calvin

HOLGATE – It was a clean sweep for Williams County on championship Saturday as North Central and Hilltop brought home BBC tournament championships.

The 7th grade tournament began on January 21 with Montpelier defeating Hilltop 37-1 and Pettisville knocking off Edon 14-7 to advance to the semifinals.

In the semifinals, Holgate outlasted Montpelier 18-12 and North Central cruised past Pettisville 45-17 to move on to the title game.

North Central then got by the host Tigers 36-28 in the championship game to finish off a perfect season.

On the eighth grade side of things, Pettisville started the tournament by beating Fayette in the quarterfinals 27-19 followed by Stryker winning over North Central 18-13, and Holgate edged Edon 33-30.

The first semifinal on January 23 saw Hilltop get by Pettisville 34-23 and Holgate handily beat Stryker 33-17.

In the championship tilt, Hilltop earned a 31-23 win over Holgate to bring home the second trophy of the day for Williams County.

Nate can be reached at sports@thevillagereporter.com

