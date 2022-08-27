Hilltop @ Edgerton Football

Edgerton 59 Hilltop 0

EDGERTON – Edgerton scored all 59 points in the first half as they steamrolled Hilltop 59-0. Corey Everetts paced the Bulldogs offense with 169 yards of total offense (108 passing, 61 rushing) and four touchdowns.

Edgerton’s defense forced six turnovers by Hilltop including a six-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Warren Nichols.

Hilltop quarterback Cameron Schlosser completed 12/25 passes for 135 yards and two interceptions.

UP NEXT: September 2nd– Montpelier (0-2) @ Edgerton (2-0); Hilltop (0-2) @ Antwerp (2-0)

HILLTOP 0 0 0 0 – 0

EDGERTON 45 14 0 0 – 59

E – Everetts 4-yd run (Roth run)

E – Picillo 8-yd pass from Everetts (Nichols run)

E – Krontz 21-yd run (Everetts run)

E – Everetts 31-yd run (Elden kick)

E – Blue 47-yd run (Elden kick

E – Nichols 6-yd fumble return (Elden kick)

E – Nichols 1-yd run (Elden kick)

E – Fry 3-yd run (Elden kick)

