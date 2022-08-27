Hilltop @ Edgerton Football

August 27, 2022

Edgerton 59 Hilltop 0

EDGERTON – Edgerton scored all 59 points in the first half as they steamrolled Hilltop 59-0. Corey Everetts paced the Bulldogs offense with 169 yards of total offense (108 passing, 61 rushing) and four touchdowns.

Edgerton’s defense forced six turnovers by Hilltop including a six-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Warren Nichols.

Hilltop quarterback Cameron Schlosser completed 12/25 passes for 135 yards and two interceptions.

UP NEXT: September 2nd– Montpelier (0-2) @ Edgerton (2-0); Hilltop (0-2) @ Antwerp (2-0)

 HILLTOP         0   0  0 0 – 0

EDGERTON  45 14 0 0 – 59

E – Everetts 4-yd run (Roth run)

E – Picillo 8-yd pass from Everetts (Nichols run)

E – Krontz 21-yd run (Everetts run)

E – Everetts 31-yd run (Elden kick)

E – Blue 47-yd run (Elden kick

E – Nichols 6-yd fumble return (Elden kick)

E – Nichols 1-yd run (Elden kick)

E – Fry 3-yd run (Elden kick)

View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.

 

SHARE TWEET PIN

Be the first to comment on "Hilltop @ Edgerton Football"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*