Warren JFK @ Delta Football

Warren JFK 37 Delta 12

DELTA – Warren JFK dominated on the ground by running for 269 yards and held Delta to just 106 yards of offense for a 37-12 win.

Jeremiah Wolford led the Delta running game with 58 yards on 16 carries and James Ruple was 7/14 thru the air for 39 yards and a touchdown.

UP NEXT: September 2nd-Delta (1-1) @ Paulding (2-0)

WARREN JFK 0 16 7 14 – 37

DELTA 0 0 6 6 – 12

JFK – Hadley 1-yd run (conversion good)

JFK – Safety

JFK – Hadley 4-yd run (kick failed)

JFK – 16-yd run (kick good)

D – Ja. Ruple 1-yd run (kick failed)

JFK – Hadley 27-yd pass (kick failed)

D – Knapp 20-yd pass from Ruple (conversion failed)

JFK – 46-yd run (conversion good)

