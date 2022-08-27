Warren JFK @ Delta Football

August 27, 2022

Warren JFK 37 Delta 12

DELTA – Warren JFK dominated on the ground by running for 269 yards and held Delta to just 106 yards of offense for a 37-12 win.

Jeremiah Wolford led the Delta running game with 58 yards on 16 carries and James Ruple was 7/14 thru the air for 39 yards and a touchdown.

UP NEXT: September 2nd-Delta (1-1) @ Paulding (2-0)

WARREN JFK  0 16 7 14 – 37

DELTA              0  0  6  6 – 12

JFK – Hadley 1-yd run (conversion good)

JFK – Safety

JFK – Hadley 4-yd run (kick failed)

JFK – 16-yd run (kick good)

D – Ja. Ruple 1-yd run (kick failed)

JFK – Hadley 27-yd pass (kick failed)

D – Knapp 20-yd pass from Ruple (conversion failed)

JFK – 46-yd run (conversion good)

View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.

 

SHARE TWEET PIN

Be the first to comment on "Warren JFK @ Delta Football"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*