Hilltop Elementary Enjoys “Breakfast With Buds”

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILAGE REPORTERSPECIAL VISITORS … Hilltop Elementary held their Grandparent’s/Special Visitor’s Day on Monday, May 6, 2024 for grades K-2 and Tuesday, May 7, 2024 for grades 3-6. Visitors had the chance to sit and eat breakfast with students, visit the book fair, and spend time in the classroom with teachers and students doing various activities. We had over 325 guests signed up. We thank all of the visitors for taking the time to attend the event and make great memories. Also, thank you to all the staff who helped out in many ways to make this possible. It was the first year for the event since 2019, and planning is already underway to continue improvements for next year’s event.