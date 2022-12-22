Hilltop @ Fayette Girls Varsity Basketball

Hilltop 62 Fayette 26

FAYETTE – Hilltop (7-3) post player Libbie Baker dominated with 14 buckets and was 12/15 at the foul line to rack up 40 points in the Cadets win non-conference win at Fayette (1-8).

Mia Hancock chipped in with 11 for Hilltop, who led 31-14 at halftime. Hannah Kovar and Zoie Brown had five points each for the Eagles.

HILLTOP (62) – Brown 2; Dickinson 3; Routt; Baker 40; Bailey 6; Hancock 11; VanArsdalen 0; JoHangten 0; Ackley 0; Totals: 22-1-15 – 62

FAYETTE (26) – Sinks 3; D. Storrs 3; Mitchell; 3; Kovar 5; Powers 3; Gorsuch 0 Brown 5; K. Storrs 3; Ramay 0; Sliwinski 1; Schang 0; Totals: 4-5-3 – 26

Hilltop 19 12 22 9 – 62

Fayette 5 9 3 9 – 26

Junior Varsity: Fayette, 47-8

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.