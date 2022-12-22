Stryker @ Swanton Boys Varsity Basketball

Swanton 47 Stryker 42

SWANTON – The Bulldogs (7-0) led 25-20 at halftime and held off Stryker in the second half for the five-point win.

Cole Mitchey had 16 and Hayden Callicotte had 14 for the unbeaten Bulldogs.

Stryker’s (3-6) Elijah Juillard led all scorers with 21 and Daniel Donovan added 13.

STRYKER (42) – Juillard 21; Villanueva 0; LaBo 0; M. Donovan 2; Cadwell 2; D. Donovan 13; Barnum 4; Totals: 17-2-2 – 42

SWANTON (47) – O’Shea 0; Smigelski 3; Mitchey 16; Callicotte 14; Borojevich 9; Davis 0; Wood 5; Totals: 13-4-9 – 47

Stryker 6 14 7 15 – 42

Swanton 10 15 8 14 – 47

Junior Varsity: Stryker, 38-37

