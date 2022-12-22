WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Four-Term Commissioner Brian Davis Thanked For Service To County

BRIAN DAVIS … Williams County Commissioners Terry Rummel and Lew Hilkert took some time at the end of their December 19, 2022 sessions to thank and commend Commissioner Brian Davis for his four consecutive terms of service to the county as a commissioner. Davis’ seat will be filled in January by newly elected Commissioner Bart Westfall. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

It was an extremely full morning for the Williams County Commissioners as they met in session on December 19, 2022, but Commissioners Lew Hilkert and Terry Rummel did not let the busyness push aside some moments of thanks to their fellow commissioner, Brian Davis, as he steps off the board.