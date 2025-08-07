Hilltop Graduate Libbie Baker Recipient Of OHSAA Scholarship

PRESS RELEASE – The Ohio High School Athletic Association and its six District Athletic Boards have awarded $200,000 to 200 recent high school graduates as part of the OHSAA’s Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Program.

Among the recipients in the Northwest District, which includes Williams and Fulton County, was 2025 Hilltop graduate Libbie Baker.

In addition, the OHSAA has sent $1,250 to each member high school, a grand total of $1,020,000, to assist with items needed by each school’s athletic department.

The money comes from the OHSAA’s Athletic Enrichment Fund, which was established in 2023 for the purpose of providing a financial contribution to each member high school’s athletic department to assist with costs of equipment, uniforms, game transportation, officials and improving student sportsmanship and adult fan behavior.

Each of the 200 scholarship recipients, who were selected by their respective District Athletic Boards, will receive a $1,000 award.

This marks the second straight year that $200,000 has been distributed to 200 students; both totals are the highest in the college scholarship program’s 31-year history.

“These scholar-athletes represent the very best of high school athletics,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute.

“Our District Athletic Boards, Board of Directors and OHSAA staff congratulate them on all their accomplishments and wish them well as they work toward their educational and career goals.”

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE SELECTION PROCESS

Scholar-athlete recipients are selected based on a point system which rewards students for: grade-point averages, class rank, community service activities, varsity letters earned, and individual and team athletic honors. The number of scholarship recipients from each district is based upon the number of schools within the district.

The recipients were selected by special committees within each of the OHSAA’s six athletic districts. Individuals who receive athletic scholarships from NCAA Division I or II institutions or appointees to military academies are not eligible for an award.