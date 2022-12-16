Hilltop @ Pettisville Boys Varsity Basketball

Pettisville 53 Hilltop 19

PETTISVILLE – The Blackbirds overwhelmed Hilltop (1-4, 0-1 BBC) in the first half by holding the Cadets to just one field goal to take a 26-5 lead at halftime on their way to a 53-19 win.

Cayden Jacoby had 19 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for Pettisville (4-3, 1-0 BBC) and Joey Ripke had 11.

Cameron Schlosser had seven points in the setback for Hilltop.

HILLTOP (19) – Haynes 4; Verdin 0; Schlosser 7; Funkhouser 3; Dempsey 0; Eckenrode 2; Bailey 3; Crossgrove 0; Rodriguez 0; Guillen 0; Totals: 5-2-3 – 19

PETTISVILLE (53) – Leppelmeier 5; Ripke 11; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 2; Wyse 0; Beck 6; M. Wyse 2; Bishop 0; Harmon 0; Jacoby 19; Waidelich 2; Fenton 6; Totals: 19-1-12 – 53

Hilltop 5 0 9 5 – 19

Pettisville 15 11 14 13 – 53

Junior Varsity: Pettisville, 31-25

