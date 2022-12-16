Williams County Port Authority Buying Undeveloped Lots In County

SPEC HOUSE … This lovely little home is almost finished on Ohio St. in Montpelier. The Port Authority Board are happily working on purchasing the next Williams County lot where another spec house will be built, as they work hard to help with the lack of good, affordable, housing in the county. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Rebecca Miller

A common problem across America at present is a great lack of affordable housing for laborers and their families.

This topic has been discussed or at least mentioned in many group meetings all over Williams County, Ohio for a number of years, but very little has been accomplished to help solve this issue.