Hilltop Receives Governor’s Thomas Edison Award School For Excellence In STEM

Hilltop High School students in grades 7-12 and science teachers Bryce Cooley, Cristin Hagans and Canidate Vickery have been recognized by The Ohio Academy of Science, which selected Hilltop as a 2025-2026 Governor’s Thomas Edison Award winning school for Excellence in STEM Education and Student Research. Hilltop was one of 77 schools in the state of Ohio to earn the distinction.

The Ohio Academy of Science announced Sept. 23 that it had selected 77 Ohio schools and 1,249 teachers to receive The Governor’s Thomas Edison Awards for Excellence in STEM Education and Student Research for their accomplishments during the 2025-2026 school year.

Each school will receive a special Governor’s Award certificate, and each teacher will receive a complimentary membership to The Ohio Academy of Science. The Ohio Department of Development’s Office of Technology Investments funded the program.

To earn the Thomas Edison Award for Excellence, a school must conduct a local science fair with 12 or more students and have two or more of those students participate in the Regional Science Day, or have six or more students participate in the Regional Science Day when no local fair has been conducted. Students must also participate in at least one more youth science opportunity beyond the classroom.

The Ohio Academy of Science defines STEM education as both the mastery and integration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics for all PK-12 students.

It incorporates scientific inquiry and technological design through student-focused, project-based curricula to develop skills of communication, teamwork and collaboration, creativity and innovation, critical thinking and problem solving.

First established in 1985, the Governor’s Thomas Edison Awards recognize Ohio schools and teachers who stimulate student research and technological design and who extend experiential opportunities beyond traditional classroom activities.

“We are proud to honor these schools and teachers for preparing students for the future,” said Michael E. Woytek, the academy’s executive director. Woytek went on to say, “Science is a critical driver of economic growth by fostering innovation, creating new industries, and generating high-skilled jobs.”

The Ohio Academy of Science initiated this educational partnership program in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Development’s Office of Technology Investments to recognize schools and teachers for excellence in STEM education and scientific student research.

“The brilliant minds in today’s classrooms are laying the groundwork for our state’s future economic success,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development.

“We’re deeply grateful to the schools and educators molding these young scientists into the problem-solvers and visionaries who will create a brighter tomorrow across Ohio.”

Founded in 1891, The Ohio Academy of Science is a membership-based, volunteer-driven, not-for-profit organization that supports STEM research among pre-college and college students through the professional scientific community. For more information, visit ohiosci.org.