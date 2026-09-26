Haunting History Tours To Be Held Oct. 23 & 24 In Metamora

WAUSEON – Get out and discover a spookier side of Fulton County this fall during the Museum of Fulton County’s annual Haunting History Tours. Take an evening walk through Metamora on Oct. 23 or 24 to discover tales of local people, haunting places and little-known events in Fulton County.

“Our annual Haunting History Tours offer a unique opportunity to explore the haunting history of your own backyard,” said John Swearingen Jr., director of the Museum of Fulton County.

“As we venture through the streets of the Village of Metamora, we will share unusual and sometimes spooky stories about people from the past including stories about how Metamora got its name, local fires, interesting people, and fun events over the years.”

The 2026 Haunting History Tours will be held Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The walking tours will begin at the Evergreen Community Library, 253 Maple St., and will follow a route throughout Metamora. The hour-long tours will leave every 15 minutes, starting at 6:30 p.m. Each tour makes seven stops along the way, but the walk is filled with even more history, hauntings and great stories from the past.

“Our expert guides will be sharing historically accurate information along with legends that we have been told by word of mouth,” Swearingen added.

“It often seems that truth is stranger than fiction and these true stories can often be unexplained, funny, weird, or even seem ‘haunting’.”

Prepaid reservations are required for the Haunting History Tours. Tickets are $20 for adults. A 10 percent discount is available for members who purchase tickets in person or by phone.

Tickets are available online, at the museum or by calling 419-337-7922. The Haunting History Tours are held rain or shine, and tour tickets are nonrefundable.

The Haunting History Tours are presented annually by the Museum of Fulton County, which features the permanent exhibit “Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present, and Making the Future.” Two special exhibits are also on display: “Born in Turmoil” and “Thirteen Moons in 1776 – Life Along Turkeyfoot Creek.”

Other special events planned this year include Senior Discovery Days, Genealogy Workshops, a Colonial Christmas Tea and the annual Christmas at the Cabin event at the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

The Museum of Fulton County and Legacy Gift Shop are located at 8848 State Highway 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults 16 and up, $7 for seniors and $3 for children ages 6-15. Members and children under 6 are admitted free. Museum memberships are available online or at the museum.

To learn more about the Haunting History Tours, memberships, other special events or how to plan a visit to the Museum of Fulton County, call 419-337-7922 or visit museumoffultoncounty.org.

Additional information is also available on the museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages.