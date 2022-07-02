Hilltop Softball Presents 2022 Season Awards

Posted By: Newspaper Staff July 2, 2022

News Article Views: 144

2022 HILLTOP SOFTBALL AWARD WINNERS … Sheayln Martin-(Team Most Improved Award, BBC Honorable Mention), Leanna Baker-(First Team BBC, All-Ohio Academic Award, BBC Scholar-Athlete), Holly Jermeay-(Team Defensive Player of the Year, All-Ohio Honorable Mention, First Team Northwest District, First Team BBC), Jozlyn Jones-(All-Ohio Academic Award, BBC Scholar-Athlete), Kacy Connolly-(Coaches’ Award, Second Team Northwest District, First Team BBC, All-Ohio Academic Award, BBC Scholar-Athlete), Giada Rising-(Team Rookie of the Year Award, Second Team BBC), Joscelyn Layman-(BBC Honorable Mention), Ericka Dennison-(BBC Honorable Mention, BBC Scholar-Athlete), and Lana Baker-(Team Offensive Player of the Year Award, Team Captain Award, First Team All-Ohio, First Team Northwest District, BBC Player of the Year, All-Ohio Academic Award, BBC Scholar-Athlete). (PHOTO PROVIDED)

 

