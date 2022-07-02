Archbold Junior ACME Baseball Advances To State Tournament

Facebook

STATE BOUND … The Archbold Bluestreaks Junior ACME team punched their ticket for the state tournament after defeating Tinora 10-7 at Delta last Wednesday in the regional finals. The state tournament will take place July 9-11 at Defiance High School. Pictured: (Front) Jordan Rodriguez, Madden Valentine, Kole Boettger, Broden Piercefield, Jason Grime, Taygen Hobbs, Jerry Rodriguez. (Back) head coach Dylan Woods, Sean Garcia, Nate Schaffner, Anthony Williams, Zac Short, Micah Nofziger, Kurt Krueger, Carter Grime, coach Kirk Weldy. (PHOTO PROVIDED)