Hilltop Students Honor Veterans With Veterans Day Program

GUEST SPEAKER … Zachary Smith was the guest speaker. He is a 2012 Hilltop graduate and served 9 years in the Navy, including several deployments.

NAVY VETERAN … Guest speaker Zachary Smith, a 2012 Hilltop graduate, served 9 years in the Navy.

PATRIOTIC SONG … Elementary students sing a patriotic song.

SINGING FOR VETERANS … Elementary students sing a patriotic song during the program.

PATRIOTIC POEM … Aiden Grine reads a patriotic poem.

LEGION RIDERS … The West Unity American Legion Riders lined the sidewalk with flags and thanked the veterans for their service as they entered for the program.

THE COLORS … The West Unity American Legion Post 669 takes the colors out after the program.

Hilltop held its Veterans Day program on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Guest speaker Zachary Smith, a 2012 Hilltop graduate, served 9 years in the Navy, including several deployments.

The elementary students sang a patriotic song, and Aiden Grine read a patriotic poem.

The West Unity American Legion Riders lined the sidewalk with flags and thanked the veterans for their service as they entered, and West Unity American Legion Post 669 took the colors out after the program.

— Information Provided

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