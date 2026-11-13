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Hilltop Students Honor Veterans With Veterans Day Program

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Zachary Smith was the guest speaker. He is a 2012 Hilltop graduate and served 9 years in the Navy, including several dep

GUEST SPEAKER … Zachary Smith was the guest speaker. He is a 2012 Hilltop graduate and served 9 years in the Navy, including several deployments.

 

Guest speaker Zachary Smith, a 2012 Hilltop graduate, served 9 years in the Navy.

NAVY VETERAN … Guest speaker Zachary Smith, a 2012 Hilltop graduate, served 9 years in the Navy.

 

Elementary students sing a patriotic song.

PATRIOTIC SONG … Elementary students sing a patriotic song.

 

Elementary students sing a patriotic song during the program.

SINGING FOR VETERANS … Elementary students sing a patriotic song during the program.

 

Aiden Grine reads a patriotic poem.

PATRIOTIC POEM … Aiden Grine reads a patriotic poem.

 

The West Unity American Legion Riders lined the sidewalk with flags and thanked the veterans for their service as they e

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LEGION RIDERS … The West Unity American Legion Riders lined the sidewalk with flags and thanked the veterans for their service as they entered for the program.

 

The West Unity American Legion Post 669 takes the colors out after the program.

THE COLORS … The West Unity American Legion Post 669 takes the colors out after the program.

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Hilltop held its Veterans Day program on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Guest speaker Zachary Smith, a 2012 Hilltop graduate, served 9 years in the Navy, including several deployments.

The elementary students sang a patriotic song, and Aiden Grine read a patriotic poem.

The West Unity American Legion Riders lined the sidewalk with flags and thanked the veterans for their service as they entered, and West Unity American Legion Post 669 took the colors out after the program.

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