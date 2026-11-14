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High School Football Playoff Halftime Scores For November 13, 2026

By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

Carey 12, Delta 10
Liberty Center 23, Columbus Grove 6
Archbold 32, LaGrange Keystone 6

 

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