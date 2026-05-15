Historic Reflection: 1889 – Ainger Post Office

MAIL … The Ainger Post Office was established in Bridgewater Township, with John W. Wisman appointed as its first postmaster. Ainger was a rural economic center located at the intersection of U.S. 20 and County Road 7.25 in Section 32 of Bridgewater Township. Minta J. Snyder, appointed on November 30, 1901, was the last Ainger postmaster. The Ainger Post Office was discontinued effective April 30, 1903, with U.S. Mail service provided to Ainger area residents and businesses from the Montpelier Post Office thereafter. This photograph of an 1889 letter bearing the Ainger postmark is from the Kevin Maynard collection. Do you have a Williams County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.