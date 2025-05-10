Historic Reflection: 1908 – Wabash Freight Train Accident (Alvordton, Ohio)

ACCIDENT… At about 8:30 a.m., eastbound Wabash Railroad freight train No. 98, traveling at 60 miles per hour, had an accident about 500 feet west of the Cincinnati Northern Railroad crossing in Alvordton. An arch bar under the ninth car from the end of the train broke, throwing its rear trucks out and dropping the car onto the track.

The ends of railroad ties were ground off, the interlock rods were bent, and the mail crane was torn out. The diamond was also torn out, and track and the platform in front of the depot were destroyed. Two meat cars were thrown over on their sides. In all, seven cars left the track, 126 ties were broken, and one frog and 14 rails were bent. Total damage to ties, rails, cars, etc., was estimated at $600.

The Wabash wrecking crew from Montpelier and section crews of Alvordton, Kunkle, Munson, and North Morenci worked until night to clear the wreck and replace the damaged track.

This vintage image of the April 10, 1908, railroad accident is from the Kevin Maynard collection.