Saturday, May 10
High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, May 10, 2025

TRACK & FIELD

Archbold/Delta/Edgerton/Fayette/Hilltop/Pettisville/North Central/Stryker @ Montpelier Lamberson Invitational 9am

VARSITY BASEBALL

Bryan @ Fairview 10am
Edon @ Edgerton 10am
Hilltop @ North Baltimore 11am
Paulding @ Delta 11am
Wauseon @ Napoleon 12pm
Montpelier vs. Delphos St. John’s 12pm (@ Defiance HS)
Fairview @ North Central 2pm
Archbold vs. Ottawa Hills 1:30pm (@ Anthony Wayne)
Archbold @ Anthony Wayne 4pm
Evergreen @ Eastwood 7pm

VARSITY SOFTBALL

GMC

Edgerton @ Hicksville 11am

NON-LEAGUE

Swanton @ Tinora 11am
North Central @ Toledo Christian 12pm

 

