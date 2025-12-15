Historic Reflection: 1959 – Montpelier’s Paul Siple

Noted polar explorer Paul Allman Siple died in Arlington, Virginia. Siple was born in Montpelier on December 18, 1908. When Paul was nine, his family moved to Erie, Pennsylvania.

In 1928, as a 19-year-old Boy Scout, Paul was selected to accompany Admiral Richard Byrd on an Antarctic expedition. Siple returned to Antarctica a number of times, wrote several books, and helped develop the wind chill factor. He appeared on the cover of Time magazine in 1956.

Siple died in Arlington, Virginia, on November 25, 1968. In 2007, an Ohio Historical Marker honoring Siple was placed at his birthplace, 410 Empire Street, Montpelier.

This March 3, 1959, photograph of Paul Siple using a sextant is from the Kevin Maynard collection.