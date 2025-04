The photo above captures the Raymond Chemical fire and explosion that occurred on January 29, 1970. At the same time, a fire in Swanton, Vermont prompted evacuations, and the shared name caused confusion, leading some Ohio residents to leave town, mistakenly believing there was an evacuation locally.

Special thanks to the Fulton County Historical Society for providing this photo.

