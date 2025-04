High School Sports Schedule For Monday, April 7, 2025

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Montpelier @ Ayersville 4:30pm

Northwood @ Swanton 5pm

Evergreen @ Emmanuel Christian 5pm

Wauseon @ Edon 5pm (CANCELED)

Hilltop @ Liberty Center 5pm

Ottawa Hills @ Pettisville 5pm

Eastside, IN @ Edgerton 5pm (CANCELED)

VARSITY BASEBALL

Swanton @ Otsego 5pm

Stryker@ Archbold 5pm (CANCELED)

Ayersville @ North Central 5pm (CANCELED; RESCHEDULED FOR MAY 17)

Perrysburg @ Bryan 5pm (POSTPONED; RESCHEDULED FOR MAY 19)

Antwerp @ Wauseon 5pm (CANCELED)

Edon @ Edgerton 5pm (POSTPONED; RESCHEDULED FOR MAY 10)

Emmanuel Christian @ Hilltop 5pm

VARSITY TENNIS

Bryan @ Rossford 4:30pm (POSTPONED; RESCHEDULED FOR APRIL 15)

Wauseon @ Ottawa-Glandorf 5pm