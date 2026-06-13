Hole-In-One At Project Next Golf Outing Wins $10,000 In Prizes

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
HOLE-IN-ONE … Last Friday, June 5, Project Next, a Bryan Area Foundation initiative, held its fourth golf outing at Suburban Golf Club, and Nick Ihrie, with the Shambaugh & Son’s team, hit a hole in one! Not only did he win $5,000, but so did his other teammates, Eric Clifton, Hunter Fritch, and Brian Lichlyter. Plus, Project Next also received $5,000, which will be put towards a future idea that will benefit the northwest Ohio area, just like the Fountain City Amphitheater and Interactive Fountains next to Moore Park in Bryan, Ohio. Thank you to sponsors Bard Manufacturing and Spangler Candy Company, along with Jason Kos, who sponsored the hole-in-one contest. Also, thanks to everyone who played in the outing. If you are interested in learning more about Project Next or playing in next year’s outing, please visit the Bryan Area Foundation website. Above, Shambaugh & Son’s team members Brian Lichlyter, Eric Clifton, Nick Ihrie, and Hunter Fritch pose together after Ihrie’s hole-in-one during the Project Next golf outing at Suburban Golf Club.