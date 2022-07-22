Ice Cream Social To Be Hosted By First Christian Church & Fulton County Historical Society

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) Wauseon, OH – Gather your friends and head over to North Park for an old fashion Ice Cream Social. Join the Museum of Fulton County for an afternoon of Ice Cream, History, and Music.

Sponsored by the First Christian church who will be serving their fair favorite ice cream, bring a lawn chair and enjoy music from the Napoleon Community Band and Jerry Eicher.

Take a tour of the History Manor, Wauseon’s first High School and later Hospital, or head over to the Wauseon Depot and discover how the railroad influenced the development of Fulton County.

All the fun begins at 4:00pm on Saturday, August 6th, 2022 and will go to 7:00pm. A free will donation will be taken. North Park is located on North Elm Street between Monroe and Madison Street.

This program is brought to you by the Museum of Fulton County which features the permanent exhibit “Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present, and Making the Future”, The Legacy Shop, as well as special exhibits and events.

It is located at 8848 State Highway 108 Wauseon, OH across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds Exit 34 on the Ohio Turnpike.

The Museum is open Monday through Saturday 10am to 4pm and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm.

Admission is $8 Adults 16 and up, $7 Seniors, $3 for Children ages 6-15, Members and Children under 6 are Free. For more information call 419-337-7922 or visit www.museumoffultoncounty.org.