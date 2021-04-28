Ihla Wittscheck (1929-2021)

Ihla Rose Wittscheck, age 92, lifelong resident of Assumption, died peacefully, Sunday morning, April 25, 2021, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. She was born January 25, 1929 in Assumption to Leo and Mareta (Sipe) Gillen.

Ihla Rose attended St. Mary’s School in Assumption and married Glen W. Wittscheck. He preceded her in death August 28, 2003.

Ihla Rose worked as a clerk at the St. Mary’s Meat Locker and was a waitress at Harold’s Place. A devout Catholic, Ihla Rose was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and its Rosary-Altar Society.

Ihla Rose remained very active, always working outside making her home look beautiful and cleaning the inside. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family.

Ihla Rose is survived by her children, Mary Ann (Joseph) Mundwiler, Thomas (Mary Lou) Wittscheck, Robert (Shirley) Wittcheck, Barbara (Doug) Phillips, Susan (Bob) Poulson, Terry Wittscheck (Sherry Vaughan), Annette Wittscheck (Loren Phillips) and Iann (Eric) Blaylock; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; her siser, Verna Green; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Glen, Ihla Rose was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Kelly Wittscheck, brothers, Albert and Maynard Gillen and sister, Irene Komon.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 28th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 (Noon). Father Michael Dandurand will preside. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

