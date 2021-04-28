Deanna Guthrie (1938-2021)

Deanna M. Guthrie, age 82, of Wauseon and Delta, passed away Sunday morning, April 25, 2021 at Ayden Healthcare of Wauseon. Deanna was born July 5, 1938 in Albion, MI one of three children to the late Calvin Johnson and Nona (Davis) Johnson.

She graduated from Delta High School and in 1970 married Frank L. Guthrie who preceded her in death. Deanna was owner and operator of Old Pines Golf Club for 40 years.

She loved to meet new friends through her golf club and also on the cruises she took several times. Deanna was best described as everyone’s mom showing love and compassion.

She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Hank) Beda of Monticello, KY; son, Michael (Brenda) of Wauseon; stepdaughter, Sidney Siebert of Wauseon; brother, James (Pam) Johnson of Florida; eleven grandchildren and many loving great grandchildren.

Along with her husband, she was also preceded in death by her by her brother, Robert Johnson and stepson, Frank Guthrie.

In honoring Deanna’s wishes there will be no public services. A private celebration service honoring her life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

Those wishing a show of sympathy may consider a memorial contribution to their local law enforcement or EMS department in her memory.