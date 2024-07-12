In Walk-Off, Archbold 12U Blue Falls To Archbold 12U White In NWOAL League Championship Game

A walk-off left 12U Blue on the wrong end of a 6-5 defeat to Archbold 12U White on Thursday, July 12.

Archbold 12U White was down 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Alex Baden singled, scoring two runs.

Ollie Babcock collected three hits in three at bats in the loss. Ollie doubled in the fifth inning, doubled in the first inning, and singled in the third inning.

Archbold 12U Blue opened the scoring in the first after Gus Babcock singled, scoring one run. Archbold 12U White jumped back into the lead in the bottom of the second inning after Eli King walked, and Gehrig Selgo walked, each scoring one run.

Ollie stole home, which helped 12U Blue tie the game at two in the top of the third. In the top of the fifth, 12U Blue broke the tie when a wild pitch scored one run.

Then a double by Ollie followed to extend the lead to 5-2. Archbold 12U White captured the lead, 6-5, in the bottom of the sixth when Grant Cover drew a walk, scoring one run, and Alex singled, scoring two runs. Zeke Serrano stepped on the hill first for 12U Blue.

The righty allowed one hit and two runs over one and two-thirds innings, striking out two and walking four. Eli King led things off on the mound for Archbold 12U White.

They gave up two hits and one run over two innings, striking out one and walking three. 12U Blue had a strong eye at the plate, collecting seven walks for the game. Henry Throne and Grady Rupp led the team with two free passes each.

Ollie stole three bases. 12U Blue turned one double play in the game. Alex Baden and Dawson Martz each collected two hits for Archbold 12U White.

Alex and Mason Grooms each drove in one run for Archbold 12U White. Eli and Alex each stole multiple bases for Archbold 12U White.

Archbold 12U White had a strong eye at the plate, collecting six walks for the game. Archbold 12U White stole six bases in the game.

