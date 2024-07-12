Shirley Lanum (1947 – 2024)

(Retired From Matsu In Edgerton)

Shirley A. Lanum, 76, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Shirley was born September 12, 1947, in Bryan, Ohio, daughter of the late Harold N. and Frances C. (Bower) Koch. She attended Edgerton Local Schools.

Shirley married Terry W. Lanum on July 17, 1971, in Bryan, and he preceded her in death on December 6, 2006. Shirley worked as a press operator at Matsu in Edgerton, retiring in the late 1990’s.

In retirement, she delivered newspapers for The Bryan Times. Shirley enjoyed camping on the weekends, playing bingo in Butler (Indiana) with family and friends – or anywhere else she could find a game, and spending an abundance of time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Surviving are her four children, Corena (Scott) Shaffer of Pioneer, Ohio, Doreen (Rich) Schilt of Smithville, Tennessee, Ed (Rose) Wilcox Jr. of Edgerton, Ohio, and Terri Ciesalak of Bryan, Ohio; ten grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Betty Maag of Montpelier, Ohio, Ed Koch of Florida, and Wayne (Donna) Koch of Edgerton, Ohio. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Howard Koch; and a sister, Georgette Gibbs.

The visitation for Shirley A. Lanum was held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 Noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 N. Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. The funeral services immediately followed in the funeral home beginning at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Dennis Jones officiating. Interment followed in Brown Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the Williams County Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.