Saturday, July 13, 2024
The Village Reporter
The Village Reporter
Sports

Fulton County Jaguars Compete At State Special Olympics Games

No Comments2 Mins Read

 

GOLD WINNING TEAM … The Jaguars volleyball ball team poses after winning gold! Back row: (left to right) Head coach Taylor Hartman, athletes Nathan Schaefer, Keerston Volkman, Nick Weigand, Mary Cole, Megan Marini, Dakota Hamrick, and assistant coach Jadyn Wilson. Front row: (left to right) Athletes Ben Clausen, Jenny Whaley, Amber Pursel, Ann Schroeder, Jason Pfund, Brad Damman, and assistant coach Kylie Plotts. (PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

The Fulton County Jaguars traveled to Columbus the last weekend in June to compete in the 2024 Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games.

The Jaguars took their largest group yet- compromising of 28 athletes and 12 coaches, a total of 40 representing Fulton County.

The Jaguars were very successful over the weekend. Accomplishments included the volleyball team receiving gold medals and sweeping their bracket in tournament play.

Bocce doubles teams of Morgan Wagner and Danni Smith, and Chad Kutzli and Roger Wolfram both received gold medals and first place in their divisions of play.

Track athletes earned various medals over the weekend as well. Erich Beltz threw a PR in shotput and received a gold medal, Titan Booher won gold in his 50M run, Nick Denn received gold in softball throw, Hannah Shotwell, Izzy Armas, and Tim Rettig received silver medals in their events. In addition, many other medals and ribbons were won!

The Jaguars also brought three athletes to their first ever State Summer Games. These athletes were: Izzy Armas, Titan Booher, & Mary Cole. Congratulations to all!

BRINGING HOME GOLD … Bocce teams of Roger Wolfram, Danni Smith, Morgan Wagner, and Chad Kutzli received gold medals in competition.
TEAM PHOTO … Back row: (left to right) Coach Tyson Hoste, Coach Lisa Smith, Coach Matthew Wyrostek, Athletes Nick Denn, Ben Clausen, Amber Pursel, Erich Beltz, Andy Dietz, Nathan Schaefer, Chad Kutzli, Keerston Volkman, Corey Case, Roger Wolfram, Shawn Summers, Dakota Hamrick, Ann Schroeder, Coach Nick Wilson, Coach Taylor Hartman, Coach Kevin Smith, Coach Annette Shotwell. Middle Row: (left to right) Coordinator Celia Wilson, Coach Melissa Waidelich, Athletes Mary Cole, Morgan Wagner, Dillon Hayward, Izzy Armas, Danni Smith, Megan Marini, Nick Weigand, Hannah Shotwell, Jason Pfund, Titan Booher, Jenny Whaley, Tim Rettig, Austin Double, and Joel Reinking. Front: (left to right) Coach Jadyn Wilson & Coach Kylie Plotts.

 

