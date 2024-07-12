Fulton County Jaguars Compete At State Special Olympics Games

The Fulton County Jaguars traveled to Columbus the last weekend in June to compete in the 2024 Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games.

The Jaguars took their largest group yet- compromising of 28 athletes and 12 coaches, a total of 40 representing Fulton County.

The Jaguars were very successful over the weekend. Accomplishments included the volleyball team receiving gold medals and sweeping their bracket in tournament play.

Bocce doubles teams of Morgan Wagner and Danni Smith, and Chad Kutzli and Roger Wolfram both received gold medals and first place in their divisions of play.

Track athletes earned various medals over the weekend as well. Erich Beltz threw a PR in shotput and received a gold medal, Titan Booher won gold in his 50M run, Nick Denn received gold in softball throw, Hannah Shotwell, Izzy Armas, and Tim Rettig received silver medals in their events. In addition, many other medals and ribbons were won!

The Jaguars also brought three athletes to their first ever State Summer Games. These athletes were: Izzy Armas, Titan Booher, & Mary Cole. Congratulations to all!