Close Menu
Sunday, October 25
Login
Sports

Inaugural Field Of Screams Softball Tournament A Big Success In Archbold

By No Comments2 Mins Read

ARCHBOLD (Oct. 24, 2026) - It was a spooky kind of weekend at Memorial Park in Archbold as the Parks Department partnered with the Archbold High School softball program for the Inaugural Field of Screams softball tournament over the weekend of October 23-24.

About the price of a coffee. A whole week of local news.
$3 gets you every local story plus this week’s full E-Edition. No commitment.
Get The Week For $3
See all plans  ·  Already a subscriber? Log in
Read the rest: $3 for a weekStart

Related Posts