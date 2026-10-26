Jacob “Jake” E. Beck (1932 – 2026)

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(Retired From Mohawk Tools) Jacob “Jake” Earl Beck, age 94, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on October 24, 2026, at Hillside Country Living in Bryan, Ohio. Jake was born on September 23, 1932, in Madison Township, Ohio, to Jacob and Willow (Abling) Beck. Jake attended Montpelier Schools and in 1953 married Virginia Francis Branham in Montpelier. She preceded him in death on September 30, 2007.

Jake spent many years working in the automotive industry and retired from Mohawk Tools in Montpelier in 1991, where he worked in the maintenance department. Following retirement, he continued working alongside his wife out of a garage, making screws for Tru-Fast in Bryan.

Jake was a familiar face to many throughout the community. People will remember him for changing tires outside his home for many years, as well as for his work in the automotive business. He was a hardworking man who kept busy throughout his life.

Outside of work, Jake enjoyed hunting and had a particular fondness for collecting hubcaps, accumulating an impressive collection over the years.

Jake was a member of the Eagles in Bryan and the Moose in Montpelier.

He is survived by his two sons, Kenneth W. Beck of Bryan, and Micheal (Claudette) Beck of Montpelier, along with his daughters, Tina (Victor Maag) Shutts of Bryan, and Julia A. Coulston of Daphne, Alabama, and 12 grandchildren, Keshia, Mykel, Sarina, Steven, Suzanne, Free, Sam, Autumn, Micheal Jr., Crystal, Josh, and Kyle; 27 great-grandchildren and his dog companions Baya and Chance.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, wife Virginia, son Rick Beck and his brother and sisters Wilma Schlosser, Mary Bordner, Betty Tarr, Samuel “Fritz” Beck and Annabelle Shemo.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 29, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Kim Hopkins officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Williams County Humane Society. Condolences for the family can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.