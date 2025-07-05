Independence Day Tradition Takes Flight At Williams County Airport

(PHOTOS BY BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

FLY-IN ... Planes of all shapes and sizes lined the surrounding fields along the runway, allowing locals an up-close look.

AUTO SHOW ... With well over 40 vehicles lined up for show, the antique car show gave onlookers of all ages something to enjoy.

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Williams County Airport welcomed a large crowd o...