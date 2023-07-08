Installation Of Football Field Grandstands Underway At North Central

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PIONEER – Work has begun on the new $300,000 grandstand for the football field at North Central in preparation for the 2023 season. When complete the grandstands will have gross seating for 800 spectators.

According to Athletic Director Michael Babin seating was an issue last season, but the grandstands will resolve that problem.

The grandstand project is being completely funded by numerous community donations through the North Central Football Boosters.

The grandstands are the first step of a 3–5 year plan to upgrade the North Central Athletic Complex including a new weight room, locker rooms, and track.

While the funding for the work after the grandstands hasn’t been determined yet, Babin said the athletic department has enjoyed great support from the community.

“We’ve had great community support and it’s going to be a great year at North Central”, added Babin.

Nate can be reached at sports@thevillagereporter.com