Area Students Receive Scholar-Athlete Scholarships From OHSAA/NWDAB

The Northwest District Athletic Board (NWDAB) honored 30 student-athletes with Scholar-Athlete Scholarships for the Class of 2023 during a banquet on June 21, 2023 held at The Winebrenner on the campus of the University of Findlay.

The OHSAA/NWDAB Scholar-Athlete Scholarships are nominated by home school administration and selected based upon each student’s grade point average, academic accomplishments, community service, number of varsity letters, athletic awards and honors, and tournament participation.

Honored from the Green Meadows Conference were Parker Moore (Antwerp), Ashlee Hug (Edgerton), Carrie Zeedyk (Fairview) and from the Buckeye Border Conference were Isabelle Burnett (North Central) and Caden Nester (Edon).