January Students Of The Month At Stryker Schools

JANUARY WINNERS … This year Mr. Schultz has decided to elect a student of the month from each grade. Above are the January Students of the Month with the core value for January being “Tolerance”. The sponsors for January were Chris & Nikki DeGroff.

Pictured are: Mr. David Schultz-Principal, Bailey Short-Senior, Emmalyn Westrick-Junior, Austin Batterson-Sophomore, Brodie Campbell-Freshman, Madisen Cargle-Eighth Grade, Chandler Lloyd-Seventh Grade.