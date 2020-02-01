Jaspar, MI Man Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court For Grand Theft

A Jaspar, Michigan man was sentenced on January 31, 2020, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haseiman.

Paul Fenton, 59, previously pleaded guilty to Grand Theft. He did with purpose to deprive the owner of property or services, knowingly obtain or exert control over said property or services, and the value of said property being $7,500 or more but less than $150,000.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Fenton to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay restitution of $53,170 to the victim, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, successfully complete the Cognitive Behavior Treatment Program with the Court, and serve 30 days in CCNO.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Fenton spending 17 months in prison.