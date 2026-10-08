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JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Trustees Consider Fire Levy, Approve New Mower

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Jefferson Township trustees discussed the possibility of a fire levy and approved the purchase of a new John Deere mower during their Oct. 5 meeting, while also reviewing options for fire coverage and funding.

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