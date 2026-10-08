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J.D. Elder Returns To Writing With Two New Books

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Former Village Reporter writer J.D. Elder has returned to writing after a lengthy break, recently sending the newspaper copies of his two newest books, “Heartland: The Musical” and “Unfinished Business.”

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