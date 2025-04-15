John “Jack” Kralicek (1957 – 2025)

(Member Of Bryan Moose, Eagles And AmVets)

John “Jack” C. Kralicek, age 67, of Bryan, Ohio passed away on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Jack had been a member of the Bryan Moose, Eagles and AmVets.

He moved to Golden, Colorado and served on the Fire Department there. He moved back to Ohio in 2012. Jack was happiest cooking and entertaining.

John C. Kralicek was born on December 10, 1957, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of John C. and Jennie V. (Brewer) Kralicek, Jr.

He was a 1976 graduate of Bryan High School and earned a Bachelor Degree from Bowling Green State University.

Jack is survived by his children, Craig, Trisha and Heather; 7 grandchildren; his sister, Susan and special friend and caretaker, Sindi. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jack has donated his body for scientific research and there will be no services held. Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH has been entrusted with his arrangements.

To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.