Raul Arredondo (1960 – 2025)

(Member Of United States Marine Corps)

Raul Arredondo, age 64, of Toledo, passed away in his home on April 12, 2025. Raul was born on December 25, 1960, in Brownsville, TX, to the late Jose Inez and Maria Trinidad (Trigueros) Arredondo.

Raul was a loving grandfather, father, brother, uncle, and so much more to those who knew and loved him.

Being raised up by a strong, tough father and loving mother, he was raised to achieve a balanced, stoic, and loving approach to life, which he passed on to his children. His love for sports, especially wrestling, was also passed on to his kids and grandkids.

Following high school, Raul joined the United States Marine Corps, and served his country before joining IBEW Local 8 Electricians Union.

He wanted nothing more than to love and provide for his family, working all over the country and still making sure he attended his children’s games.

While his “vocal encouragement” wasn’t always relevant to the situation in his kid’s sporting events of basketball and football, it was motivating and inspiring. He taught his boys how to work hard, never give up, and always honor family.

Perhaps the only people he loved more than his own kids were his grandkids. Just as with his own, he was always there for their sporting events and activities. They loved seeing their Papa and sitting on his lap.

He undoubtedly passed on his toughness, loving nature, and sense of humor to his loved ones, which they intend to share with the rest of the world. He loved to share his snacks with his grandkids too, and passed his love for sweets along to them.

Surviving Raul are his sons, Raul “Sam” (Aliyah) Arredondo of Holland and Nicholas “Nico” (Lindsey) Arredondo of Toledo; grandchildren, Bella, Ava, Alivia, Vinny, Zeke, Arya, Jose; siblings, Rudy Arredondo, Elvira (Israel) Trevino, Grace Tull, Hortencia Garrison, Robert Arredondo, Ricardo (Theresa) Arredondo, and Alejandro Arredondo; and pet cat, Brutus. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Leticia Silva.

Visitation for Raul will take place on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at St. Caspar Catholic Church, from 10am to 12pm. A funeral mass will take place at 12pm, with Rev. Todd Dominique officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the VA Clinic- Toledo. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Arredondo family. The obituary for Raul was lovingly prepared by his family.