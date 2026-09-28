Jordan Conover Tops Hammer Down Showdown Competition At Oakshade Raceway

PHOTO BY FREEZE FRAME PHOTOS / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

#7- JORDAN CONOVER … Winner of the Hammer Down Showdown Dominator Super Stock vs. Dirt Truck Feature. Jordan picked up $1000 for the Victory. Jordan made a clean sweep of the night as he set overall quick time in qualifying, won his Heat Race and won the Feature.

By: Scott Hammer

WAUSEON, OH – Oakshade Raceway wrapped up the 2026 race season with the Hammer Down Showdown presented by the Hammer Down Racing Report, Dominator Race Products, Becker Automotive Specialties, Dippman Motorsports, Ron Miller Race Cars, Ohio Sports Blitz, Real Geese Decoys, Speedy Graphics, River City Speed Shop, Freeze Frame Photos and Scrappees.

The event pitted the Oakshade Dominator Super Stocks against the Fremont Dirt Trucks. It was Forest, Ohio’s Jordan Conover who topped the 40 other competitors in his stock car to take home the $1,000 check.

Conover set fast time in qualifying and started the 25-lap Hammer Down Showdown feature inside the second row. It didn’t take long for him to take the lead, getting by pole-sitter Craig Dippman. Dippman spun on lap two trying to hold off Shawn Valenti for second, bringing out the first caution flag of the race.

A huge pileup that began around the battle for fifth brought out the red flag a few laps later.

After another caution flag a couple of laps later, things settled down for the first long green-flag run of the race. Conover drove out to a big lead and lapped all but the top seven cars.

A late caution set up a three-lap sprint to the finish. Conover got a good restart and went on to take the checkered flag over Brad Eitniear, Shawn Valenti, Kent Brewer and Keith Sorg.

The unofficial 2026 Oakshade Raceway Speedy Graphics Sportsman champion, Dylan Jessen, started on the pole of his feature and led from flag to flag to win the 20-lap race. It was the Berkey, Ohio, driver’s sixth feature win of the season.

Jake Rendel took advantage of a restart after a lap 11 caution to get by Rusty Smith for second. Rendel held that spot all the way to the checkered flag, with Smith settling for third. Ken Hahn and John Gamber rounded out the top five.

Ryan Okuley was chasing his eighth Compact feature win of the year to close out the 2026 race season. He took the lead at the start and pulled away early.

A yellow on lap three tightened the field back up, with Cory Gumm of Hillsdale, Michigan, restarting second behind Okuley.

The two drivers put on a great battle at the front, with Gumm finally besting Okuley on lap eight and going on to earn the victory. Okuley settled for second. Wesley Belkofer got by Del Warner late to finish third, with Ken Wells rounding out the top five.

That puts a wrap on the racing action at Oakshade Raceway, where the fastest meet to race. There will be a Park & Shine Car Show and Checkered Flag Craft & Vendor Show at Oakshade Raceway on Saturday, Oct. 3. Check out the events section of OakshadeRaceway.com for more information.